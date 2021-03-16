INTERVIEW: Kel Mitchell and Tim Chantarangsu talk “Deliciousness” on MTV

(WTAJ) — “Deliciousness” is returning for a week-long event on MTV starting March 22!

A spin-off of Rob Dyrdek’s “Ridiculousness”, “Deliciousness” highlights viral videos of food fails from all across the internet for a show full of laughs, surprises, and even some cringes.

Hosted by Tiffani Theissen (Saved By The Bell), the panel includes Kel Mitchell (Good Burger, Keenan and Kel), Tim Chantarangsu (Wild N’ Out) and Angela Kinsely (The Office). Kel and Tim spoke with Studio 814’s Jordan Tracy about the new season.

The week-long event kicks off March 22 at 7 p.m. on MTV.