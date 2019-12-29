Intermittent Fasting study suggests many health benefits

Many people use intermittent fasting for weight loss.

But a recent study indicates it could also reduce blood pressure and improve longevity. Mark Mattson, the author, looked at two methods.



The first involves eating only during a 6 to 8 hour window during the day, and fasting for 16-to-18 hours.

The other kind – five-two intermittent fasting — involves fasting two days a week – generally limiting calories on fasting days to 500.

Because the research is relatively new, the report advises physicians to monitor their patients throughout intermittent fasting and to take the transition slow.