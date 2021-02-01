Inside this year’s Virtual Groundhog Day!

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Jefferson County, Pa. (WTAJ) — A virtual Groundhog Day does not make the Groundhog Club or Punxsutawney Phil any less busy!

This year, folks can tune into the action starting at 6:30 a.m. on the Groundhog Club website. According to Dan McGinley of the Inner Circle, support for the tradition has been high. The cardboard cut-outs have been sold out and Phil is evening available to great his faithful followers on Cameo.

WTAJ will have Chief Meteorologist Joe Murgo live from Gobbler’s Knob!

