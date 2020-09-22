Inside the Roaring Grill with BJC Managing Chef Skylar Diehl

UNIVERSITY PARK, Centre County, Pa. (WTAJ)– Did you know that the food you enjoy at your favorite Penn State sporting event is available for lunch? If not, we bet you also didn’t know that besides nachos and popcorn you can get chef specialties like BBQ Shrimp Quesadillas!

Studio 814’s Jordan Tracy took a trip to the Bryce Jordan Center to speak with the BJC’s Managing Chef Skylar Diehl about the food the BJC offers even when there isn’t a game. The Roaring Grill at Portal 33 inside Gate A of the BJC is open weekdays from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m..

At the grill, you can get some of your Beaver Stadium and BJC favorites like the famous Chicken Tender Basket! Alumni can just smell the memories from that stadium classic!

They also offer specials like Southwestern Chicken Egg Rolls, BBQ Shrimp Quesadillas, Pizza Cones, and much more. For more information, you can check out the dining options on the BJC website.