Insect named after Lady Gaga!

Forget the Grammy Awards — one pop star now has an insect named after her. Check out Kaikaia Gaga — named for Lady Gaga.

The insect is a newly identified species of treehopper, a little-known insect group that populates most forests on earth.

K-Gaga is native to the Pacific Coast of Nicaragua. A paper detailing her discovery was recently published.

The graduate student who discovered and named the new insect says K-Gaga’s crazy horns and seemingly wacky fashion sense led him to the name.

Lady Gaga has yet to comment on her namesake.