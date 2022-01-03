Informed, Empowered, Alive: Local woman talks Cervical Cancer Awareness & Prevention

INDIANA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Jennifer Myers from Indiana, Pa. has been battling Cervical Cancer on-and-off since 2014. She stops by Studio 814 to help kick off Cervical Cancer Awareness Month and educate the community about prevention and a group for women who may be fighting cervical cancer.

Cervivor is “a global community of patient advocates and supporters who inspire and empower those affected by cervical cancer by educating and motivating them to use their voices for creating awareness to end stigma, influence decision and change, and end cervical cancer.”

Education is key in preventing cervical cancer. Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner talks to Myers about some key information everyone should know and how routine check-ups with your gynecologist can be life-changing.

To get screened, stay informed, and share this information with your networks, find more information at Cervivor.org.