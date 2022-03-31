ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Drowning is the number one cause of death in children ages four and under. And in many cases, it’s completely preventable. A local dad is doing his part to spread awareness about the dangers of drowning after his son Adam suffered a non-fatal drowning in 2017. Now, he’s teaching infant swim classes at an area facility to prevent drowning accidents from happening to other families.

While he might not realize it yet, baby Nick is learning some very valuable skills through a national program called infant swimming resource, better known as ISR.

“It is impossible to make a child drown-proof, but if you focus on the layers of protection, pool fencing, pool alarms, door alarms and most importantly ISR lessons so that if your child does encounter the water accidently when they’re not expecting it and you’re not expecting it they will have the skills to survive to save themselves until a parent has time to react,” says certified ISR instructor, Rickey Matherne.

Nick’s instructor Rickey has been teaching these infant swim classes for a few years…and now offers classes at the Summit Athletic Club in Altoona.

“I felt like it was something that I needed to do and we needed to have in our community,” says Matherne.

But for Rickey, his passion to educate, has a purpose. Rickey and his family came face to face with the dangers of drowning with their son Adam.

“Fast forward to our son being born in 2016 and at 14 months he had a non fatal drowning in our pool,” says Matherne.

While that day changed their son’s life forever, it ignited a passion for the family to spread awareness.

Ricky and his wife started a non-profit organization called “Because of Adam” as a way to educate people about the dangers of drowning.

“I don’t want anyone, you know, learn from us learn from our experiences save other families from what my family has gone through and is still going through,” says Matherne.

Rickey says most drowning incidents happen during non-swim time.

“So when you’re out and you’re swimming with your family you’re expecting to be watching your child. It’s when everyone goes in, or they’re packing up and the child gets out and doesn’t understand that when he goes in the water there’s no one to catch him this time and if they don’t have the skills to save themselves, they go right into the pool, and it only takes a second. It can happen to anyone. Get the door alarms, get the pool alarms, get cpr and first aid certified,” says Matherne.

Which is why Nick’s mom, Carly wanted to take action.

“I enrolled Nick because my parent’s have an outdoor swimming pool, and as a mother my biggest fear concern is one of my children drowning so I wanted him to have the survival skills he would need if something were to happen like that,”

It might be hard to believe that a baby could learn these skills but they’re more capable than you think.

“Yes, they’re very intelligent it’s a sensory motor program, so as a baby learns any other skill, we use the same techniques to teach them both to float first and then he learns to turn himself over on his back if he encounters the anywhere where his face is fully submerged it takes a little time, but it’s very much possible,” says Matherne.

The classes might seem a little intense… “The ten minutes five days a week is really important the consistency and the repetitiveness of the skills we’re teaching them,” says Matherne.

But for mom, Carly, she says having that sense of security means everything.

“I think it’s totally worth the time and the money, it might seem like a lot, but once you come every single day and you see the progress and the amazing skills that could be a life or death situation I think any

Mother in the community would agree with me that it would be totally worth it,” says Nick’s mom, Carly Raymond.

“If he were to fall in a pool, I do have a lot of faith that he would be able to float on his back,” says Raymond.

Rickey says the program is always looking for new instructors to join the team. And wants to keep expanding the program for more families to participate in the program

“Knowing that there’s nearly 100 kids out there that has a better chance, it’s knowing that they have a better chance than my son had,” says Matherne.