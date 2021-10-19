Improv tips from the pros at Happy Valley Improv

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you’re looking to try something new, hone in on your humor, or step outside of your comfort zone, maybe improv is for you! The folks at Happy Valley Improv have an entire team and organization dedicated to the craft. The group holds performances every Friday night at 7 p.m. at the Blue Brick Theatre in downtown State College.

James Tierney, the co-founder of Happy Valley Improv says when you’re just starting out, the first rule is to always say ‘yes’ and ‘accept.’ For example, if you’re in the middle of a scene and someone asks you about a certain object, you should play off of what that person says, instead of refusing. It makes for a much better moment on stage, and gives the other person something to go off of — otherwise the scene goes no where and makes for an awkward moment.

Dawn Rosenbaum, the Community Development Lead of the organization says if your friends say your funny and you want to try something new — you might be the perfect candidate. “We believe that improv can be used for all kinds of professional applications as well as being able to live life to the fullest,” says Rosenbaum.

We asked the team about their performances and shows and whether they go in with an idea or script ahead of time or if they just wing it. They say, there is no plan — that’s the magic of improv. You truly never know what you’re going to get.

The Blue Brick Theatre is located at 209 W Calder Way in State College. Visit their website, or call (814) 954-0053 for more details on tickets, classes, and performances.