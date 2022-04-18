STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you’re looking for a new recipe to add to your brunch line up, or maybe you want to impress mom this Mother’s Day…we’ve got the perfect recipe for you!

The Hidden Hostess is a personal catering and personal chef service in the State College area ran by chef Rebecca Elman. Rebecca showed us an easy asparagus tart recipe that you will want to try at home!

Easy Asparagus Tart

Serves 6-8

Ingredients:

1 sheet frozen puff pastry (thawed overnight)

Flour for dusting

2 tablespoons dijon mustard

2 cups shredded cheddar, gruyere, or fontina

1 lb asparagus, ends trimmed

1 tablespoon olive oil

Salt and pepper

1 tablespoon lemon zest (about 1 lemon)

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper

Lightly dust work surface with flour and roll your puff pastry to about 16 x 10 inches. Place pastry on baking sheet. With a small knife lightly score the pastry about 1 inch from the edge all around the rectangle. With a fork poke several holes in the center of the pastry. Bake for 12-15 minutes until lightly browned. Remove from the oven and let cool slightly

Spread the Dijon over the cooled pastry with a knife. Then sprinkle with the grated cheese trying to not go over the center rectangle. Trim asparagus bottoms to fit inside the pastry shell. Arrange asparagus in a single layer of the cheese, alternating ends and tips. Drizzle asparagus with olive oil and season with salt and pepper

Return baking sheet to the oven and bake for another 20-25 minutes, until asparagus is tender. Top with lemon zest before serving. Cut into 6 or 8 pieces. Enjoy!