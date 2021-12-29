Impress your guests with Morgan’s Italian Flatbread Recipe

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — With New Year’s Eve right around the corner, you might be looking for a dish to serve your party guests. Our host, Morgan Koziar shares a recipes that she enjoys making that is also sure to be a crowd pleaser, or even a great dinner idea. The dish is an Italian Flatbread, and the flavors will make you think you’re eating at a fancy restaurant — plus it pairs nicely with wine!

Morgan first got the inspiration behind the dish when she was in college at Slippery Rock University. “I know it’s hard to believe, but I ate this in college at one of our dining halls,” says Koziar. “I was a bit intimidated by the ingredients at first but once I tried it, I was amazed.”

When Morgan graduated, she still had a craving for the flavors of this flatbread recipe, so she decided to recreate it at home!

The recipe is very simple, and you can easily find the ingredients at the grocery store.

Italian Flatbread Recipe

Ingredients

Naan Bread

Chicken

Sun-dried tomatoes

Pesto

Onions

Mozzarella Pearls

Balsamic Glaze

Arugula

Directions

Take your naan bread, and place it on a baking sheet. Bake at 350 for 3 minutes. Take bread out, and spread thin layer of pesto to the edge of your flatbread Start to add on toppings (chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, onions, mozzarella cheese)— make it fun and customize to your liking Place back in the oven for six minutes (make sure the cheese melts) Take flatbread out of the oven, drizzle with balsamic glaze and sprinkle some arugula on top