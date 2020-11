(WTAJ) — Chef Terry from U.S. Hotel Tavern made this delicious shareable treat that you have to try!

Brie En Croute is a pastry crusted brie cheese that Chef Terry stuffs with caramelized onions. Terry recommends adding a touch of sugar as your caramelize the onions, but don’t walk away! That’s how you can easily burn the onions or set a fire!

Check out Chef Terry’s food at the U.S. Hotel Tavern at 401 S Juniata Street in Hollidaysburg!