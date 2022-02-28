STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Tuesday March first is your day to score some free pancakes while giving back to a great cause!

The Children’s Miracle Network hospital is teaming up with IHOP for National Pancake Day.

from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 1, 2022 – anyone dining in will receive a free short stack. Any donations made during the day will be donated to the Geisinger Janet Weise Children’s Hospital in Danville and help kids in the area.

“So far in the past 17 years we’ve raised about 30 million dollars for the hospital so as the years keep going on the total is going up and we want to get as much donation for the children that we can,” says Kevin Machado, general manager, IHOP State College. Customers can fill out Children’s Miracle Network paper balloons to display their donation on the wall.

IHOP in State College is located at 1661 S Atherton Street.