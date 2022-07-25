OSCEOLA MILLS, Pa. (WTAJ) — Front and Centre Productions is a non-profit visual and performing arts organization devoted to offering opportunities to the people of the Moshannon Valley communities. Their mission is simple:

​To present high-quality arts experiences for the cultural education, entertainment, and inspiration of the Moshannon Valley communities,

To foster and develop artistic talents and skills of all participants and,

To encourage public appreciation of the arts and to develop future audiences and supporters of the arts.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner chats with members from the IGNITE Youth Theatre about their upcoming performance of Peter Pan: Broadway’s Timeless Musical.

The show will take place on July 29th-31st, 2022 at the Philipsburg-Osceola Area High School.



GENERAL ADMISSION TICKETS are $10.00 and will be available at the door.



Pre-Sale Tickets are now available at frontandcentre.ticketleap.com

Music teacher and producer, Stephen Switala chats about the amazing opportunities within the program for kids of any age or skill level. The IGNITE Youth Theatre program is free for any child or teen interested in the performing arts.

Mason Marshall plays Captain Hook and Isaiah Snyder plays Smee, Captain Hook’s trusty sidekick. Both teens chat about their experience with the IGNITE program.

Olivia Williams plays Peter Pan in the upcoming performance. Karleigh Sage plays Wendy. Here the ladies perform “Never Never Land.”



