Iconic “Dirty Dancing” lake finally has water again after 12 years

The backdrop for 80’s film “Dirty Dancing” is once again full of water. Part of the classic movie was filmed at Mountain Lake Lodge in Giles County, Virginia.

The lake though mysteriously dried up 12 years ago. Scientists studied the lake bed — and discovered it’s the only one of its kind in the world. The lake has a natural cycle that hits a major low about every four hundred years.

It’s a mystery where the water goes, but employees at the lodge noticed the lake started filling up after a wet spring.

The lodge says the dry lake doesn’t turn tourists away though. There are other activities just like a pool, a hot tub, and outdoor adventures.