Travis McCabe from Greenbean Coffee joined the show to share their “Iced Apple Pie Heaven” drink!

Greenbean Coffee is located on 720 6th Avenue in Altoona, between the 7th and 8th Street bridges. The host open stage nights on Thursdays starting at 6pm.

Greenbean will have a stand with Arts Altoona at the Hollidaysburg Pumpkinfest this Saturday, October 12th starting at 10am.