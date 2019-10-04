I vant to suck your blood…or maybe just this tiki drink

Applebee’s wants you to get in the Halloween spirit with this colorful concoction that’s only a dollar.

The bright purple drink contains rum — and strawberry, passion fruit, dragon fruit and pineapple juices.

It’s served up with a cherry on top — and a set of vampire fangs.

It’s called “The Vampire” and is available for the entire month of October!

If you want to get your hands on one, you’ll want to check in with your local Applebee’s to confirm they’re offering “The Vampire.”