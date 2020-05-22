I love you! 1-4-3 Day pays tribute to beloved Mister Rogers

The 143rd day of the year, is 1-4-3 Day: A statewide day of kindness in honor of Pennsylvania native Fred Rogers.

Best known for his beloved television series, Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, Rogers regularly used 1-4-3 as another way of saying “I love you,” with 1-4-3 representing the number of letters in each word.

Today is an opportunity to show the positive impact that neighborliness can have during more difficult times by recognizing and thanking essential workers, frontline employees, and just showing acts of kindness and appreciation to those around you!