Huntingdon County PRIDE Telethon 2020

Adam Pfingstl, Executive Director of Huntingdon County PRIDE Inc. joined Studio 814 to talk about this year’s telethon.

The telethon kicks off with the 17th Annual Wing-Off. The Wing-Off takes place Sunday, March 8 at the Smithfield Firehall from 1-3pm. Wings cost $10 per dozen.

The telethon spans March 18 to the 21. The 2019 event raised over $170,000! The event combines a three day auction with a talent day in which many local organizations and individuals are featured.

It’s streamed live on huntingdoncountypride.org.