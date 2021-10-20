Huntingdon coffee stand provides coffees, teas, and treats on the go

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you’re in need of an afternoon pick me up, or something to look forward to in the morning, there’s a new option in Huntingdon county. Downtown Joe — Coffee on the Go is new to the area.

The walk-up and drive thru coffee kiosk is unique because customers don’t even have to leave their car. “We actually got the idea after a trip to Alaska,” says owner, Lindsey Burkey. “It’s too cold in Alaska, so people don’t want to leave their warm cars.”

Lindsey, quit her profession as a nurse to pursue this new adventure. “It was always my dream to start up a cafe or business with my mom,” says Lindsey.

The stand offers a variety of coffee drinks (iced and hot), specialty teas, and treats from a local bakery.

Downtown Joe is located at 500 Penn St in Huntingdon.

