How Tori Spelling found relief from debilitating migraines & more

The holidays alone are a stressful time, however this year with the pandemic and social distancing, stress levels for so many people are at an all-time high. For people living with migraines, stress can be a major contributor to triggering migraine attacks.

Migraines are debilitating headaches that leave some sufferers unable to take care of their children or family, be productive at home, work, school, or participate in physical activity. Although nearly 40 million people are impacted by migraines, it is often overlooked and misunderstood.

Actress Tori Spelling best known from her roles in Beverly Hills, 90210, Scream, and countless made-for-TV movies has been suffering with the condition since her first days on the 90210 set. Now, she wants to share what has helped her regain her quality of life.

Spelling tells Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner about her experiences living with migraines and how she handles stress and the holiday season. She also shares her tips for a less stressful holiday season as we navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.