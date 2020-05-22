How to honor Memorial Day online

John Bird, Vice Admiral, U.S. Navy (Retired) and Senior Vice President of USAA joined the show to talk about PoppyInMemory.com and the true meaning of Memorial Day.

PoppyInMemory.com is self described as, “a virtual destination to pay tribute to fallen military members through the Poppy flower, which became a remembrance symbol following the inspiration from the World War I poem, “In Flanders Fields.” The site also offers visitors ways to learn more about Memorial Day and the sacrifices made, and to engage, including dedicating a virtual poppy to a hero that gave their life in battle, information on organizations that support military families that have lost loved ones, and DIY videos to teach kids the meaning of Memorial Day.”