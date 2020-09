On September 15, 2020, Shriners Hospital outfitted 8-year-old Sam, from Lynnfield, Mass., with its first custom-built, 3D printed bionic arm. The device known as the Hero Arm, customized for Sam with Marvel Comics superhero Iron Man covers, was made possible through a collaboration with UK-based bionics company Open Bionics and will enable Sam, a bilateral amputee, to live life to the fullest.

Engineered and manufactured in Bristol, United Kingdom, the Hero Arm is a myoelectric prosthesis for below elbow amputees. When a user intentionally flexes specific muscles in their residual limb, EMG electrodes within the Hero Arm detect tiny electrical signals, allowing them to activate different grips with precise control.