How to become a “Hoagie Hero” with Delgrosso’s Foods

TIPTON, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you’re looking for a way to make a little extra cash, and have some fun while doing it, this may be your call to become a hoagie hero.

Amy Mearkle, director of marketing for Marianna’s Fundraisers & the Delgrosso Family of Companies says they call them ‘hoagie heroes’ for a reason. “The men and women that are in this building everyday they’re up early making sure you have the freshest product available for the fundraisers and so it is it’s a great time they have a lot of fun they’ve got music in here they’re jammin’ they’re gettin’ things ready to make sure they put out that quality product everyday for our customers.”

Whether you’re a night owl, or an early riser, the team could use your help!



“We are hiring right now, we have two shifts if you like to work early in the morning which I do I love it because I’m home by noon. We have people that come in at 5 and work anywhere from 3 to five, six hours and if you like to work in the afternoons so you can sleep in then you can work on our second shift and they work 4 to 8 they do prep for us for the next day,” says production coordinator, Kris Wolfe

You’ll be part of the team that is working to not only make delicious – made to order pizzas and hoagies – but you’re helping the community too. “Just the commraderie of being part of something that’s making the community better you know that what you’re doing is truly helping make your community better,” Mearkle said.

And everybody pitches in to help. “We have an assembly line we have our tables there we start down and one person puts cheese on one person puts meat on and then we have a person that wraps the hoagies and puts them in sleeves same thing with our pizzas they all have their own specific jobs,” Wolfe said.

And don’t worry – they will train you! They even put Morgan Koziar to the test! If she can do it, anybody can!

“If you’d like to become part of the ‘hoagie hero’ team, applications are accepted online just go to mariannasfundraisers.com you can click on the employment link and fill out an online application and our folks will reach out to you,” Mearkle said.

Even though it’s a part time job, it’s one that will keep you busy. “We cover a 2 hour radius in the state of Pennsylvania two hours out from tipton two, two 1/2 then we go into Maryland and West Virginia as well so you truly are making communities better one pizza and one hoagie at a time,” Mearkle said.