The Doubletree Hotel’s famous chocolate chip cookie is set to be the first food baked in space.

The Hilton owned hotel chain is sending a batch of cookie dough and a special zero-g oven to the international space station. It’s the first time astronauts will be able to bake cookies or anything for that matter while in space.



NASA says the micro-gravity experiment could eventually help crew members be able to cook flavorful meals, and help keep them physically and mentally healthy.