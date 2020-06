A new “Evil Dead” film is coming.



Bruce Campbell told Empire Magazine that the horror franchise’s next installment is called “Evil Dead Now.”

The actor played Ash Williams in the original trilogy: “The Evil Dead,””Evil Dead 2,” and “Army of Darkness.” But Campbell says he isn’t set to reprise his character in this new film.

In the 2013 reboot of “Evil Dead” Campbell served as a producer, but didn’t appear in the film. Like that film, “Evil Dead Now” will feature a female protagonist as well.