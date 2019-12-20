HOOT: Owl Found in Christmas Tree in Georgia

Kate Newman loves owls, and she even has several owl ornaments on her tree, but when her 10-year-old daughter came to her in tears saying one of the ornaments scared her, Newman decided to investigate.



A real owl was inside their Christmas tree in their Georgia home.



The family tried leaving the doors and windows open all night, but the raptor stayed put.

The family called a wildlife expert who came and captured the bird.

Judging by how thin the eastern screech owl was, the wildlife expert thinks it was in the tree as long as they had it in their house — more than a week!