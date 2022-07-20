ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The largest 3-on-3 basketball game in Central Pa (and possibly beyond) is back again this year! After taking two years off because of the pandemic, Hoopsfest 2022 is ready to welcome in people from around the state to the community for a little friendly competition.

The event will take place on Saturday July 23 at 1220 12th Ave in Altoona. The competition starts at 9 a.m.

While Saturday looks to be a hot day, there will be water, and misters provided for teams to cool down with.

If you’d still like to register, you can do so by clicking here. You can also send the Hoopsfest Altoona 2022 a direct message to get your team registered.