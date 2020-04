Laughs with limits — social distancing limits that is.

Some stand-up comedians in Alaska are really driven to bring humor in a trying time. They’re performing for honks instead of laughs with a drive-in style stand-up comedy performance.



The show’s host says he wants to be able to make people smile from a safe distance.

It’s free to listen to on the radio in Anchorage, but they are taking donations for service industry folks in the area who are out of work.