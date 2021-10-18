Homestead Cultures: Recharging your gut with the power of fermented foods

REEDSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Have you heard about the importance of gut health? Jean Kauffman of Homestead Cultures talks about how fermented foods can be beneficial to your gut and overall health.

Homestead Cultures is a small, family owned business located in Central PA. They make handcrafted, naturally flavored, kombuchas, kimchis, and unpasteurized krauts.

Homestead Cultures is located at 1146 Honey Creek Road in Lewistown. You can reach out to Jean by calling (717) 953-7077 or email at homesteadcultures@gmail.com.