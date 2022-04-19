ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Nate Bowen, the General Manager of the Altoona Curve to hear all about this week’s homestand.
Curve Home vs New Hampshire Fisher Cats
Special events:
Thursday, April 21 at 6 pm the team will be wearing their special Jerseys — a blast from the past!
Each Thursday home game, the Curve will be wearing specialty jerseys that pay tribute to the Altoona Mountain Citys, a professional baseball franchise that played in Altoona, PA in 1884 but folded after 25 games.
Game Highlight: Thirstday
$2 16-oz Miller Lite drafts, $2 22-oz sodas and $1 Juniata brand Kunzler hot dogs
Game Highlight: Curve Concert Series
Enjoy live, pregame music from Rick Ramsey on the Budweiser Party Deck | Presented By Unlimited Cycle Center
Friday, April 22 at 6 pm
Promotion: Free Shirt Friday
The first 1,000 fans in attendance will take home a mystery t-shirt | Presented By Lakeview Sheds & Vinyl Products and Central PA Friend Blinds N Designs
Text the weekly code for a free $10 coupon from the PA Lottery | Presented By PA Lottery
Game Highlight: Curve Concert Series
Enjoy live, pregame music from Zac Grace on the Budweiser Party Deck | Presented By Unlimited Cycle Center
Saturday, April 23 at 4:00 pm is Teacher Appreciation Night!
In conjunction with Teacher Appreciation Night, donations of new books for low-income elementary students will be accepted at all gates
Game Highlight: Mother & Children Day
Game Highlight: Kids’ Club Character Appearance
A popular children’s character will make an appearance at PNG Field
Tickets are available at the PNG field box office, by visiting Altoona-curve-dot-com, or by calling 877 ninety-nine Curve.