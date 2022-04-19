ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Nate Bowen, the General Manager of the Altoona Curve to hear all about this week’s homestand.

Curve Home vs New Hampshire Fisher Cats

Special events:

Thursday, April 21 at 6 pm the team will be wearing their special Jerseys — a blast from the past!

Each Thursday home game, the Curve will be wearing specialty jerseys that pay tribute to the Altoona Mountain Citys, a professional baseball franchise that played in Altoona, PA in 1884 but folded after 25 games.

Game Highlight: Thirstday

$2 16-oz Miller Lite drafts, $2 22-oz sodas and $1 Juniata brand Kunzler hot dogs

Game Highlight: Curve Concert Series

Enjoy live, pregame music from Rick Ramsey on the Budweiser Party Deck | Presented By Unlimited Cycle Center

Friday, April 22 at 6 pm

Promotion: Free Shirt Friday

The first 1,000 fans in attendance will take home a mystery t-shirt | Presented By Lakeview Sheds & Vinyl Products and Central PA Friend Blinds N Designs

Text the weekly code for a free $10 coupon from the PA Lottery | Presented By PA Lottery

Game Highlight: Curve Concert Series

Enjoy live, pregame music from Zac Grace on the Budweiser Party Deck | Presented By Unlimited Cycle Center

Saturday, April 23 at 4:00 pm is Teacher Appreciation Night!

Game Highlight: Book Drive

In conjunction with Teacher Appreciation Night, donations of new books for low-income elementary students will be accepted at all gates

Sunday, April 24 at 1:00 pm

Game Highlight: Mother & Children Day

Game Highlight: Kids’ Club Character Appearance

A popular children’s character will make an appearance at PNG Field

Tickets are available at the PNG field box office, by visiting Altoona-curve-dot-com, or by calling 877 ninety-nine Curve.