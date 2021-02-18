Home tech gadgets with Steve Greenberg!

(WTAJ) — Innovation Insider Steve Greenberg shows off some cool home tech gadgets!

Steve currently hosts a new YouTube Gadget Game Show called “WHAT THE HECK IS THAT?” More information can be found on his website.

Gadgets featured:

Peril Protect System – Peril Protect is a new easy to set up, in-home water loss monitoring system that combines smart water leak sensors, immediate text and/or email alerts when a leak is detected, a 24/7 call center, and an expert contractor network to find and fix leaks before they can wreak havoc on your home as well as your checkbook. No WiFi or Internet is needed. Just plug in the hub, place the sensors in high risk locations around your home such as sinks, water heaters and toilets. If there’s a leak, you’ll know it right away and if needed, a contractor will be sent to your home to fix the problem. For more info go to: www.perilprotect.com



gimbOWL PRO – It holds your phone and rotates 360-degrees as it tracks your movements during a shoot. It doesn’t matter if that shoot is for an Instagram selfie, ZOOM meeting, FaceTime, Google conference, Live Streaming, online tutorials— ANYTHING. No app is needed. The gimbOWL PRO has a rechargeable battery, it is compatible with most tripods and has an built-in ultra wide camera to see you and follow you. For more info go to www.gimbowl.com/products/pro



ChargeCard™ by AquaVault — It’s a credit-card-size Portable Charger that is so small and thin, it fits in your wallet. The ChargeCard is an emergency charger which has built in charging cables for both Apple & Android which means you don’t have to carry around any additional cables. It can also charge portable speakers, AirPods, headphones, kindles, iPads and more. More info: https://theaquavault.com/collections/aquavault/products/chargecard-credit-card-sized-phone-charger



Qoobo Petit (KOO-BO) – Qoobo Petit purrs like a cat, reacts to sounds, and you can even feel a heartbeat. As you scratch Qoobo, the tail reacts to the scratching—like a cat. The original idea was as a companion for nursing home residents– but this interactive furball seems to have captured the imagination of all age groups. It will be sold here in the US later this year for about $110. For more info go to: https://qoobo.info/index-en/



Work Wonnies — The world’s first and only, one-piece business/leisure apparel combo. If you’re Zooming often, you need a Wonnies. It’s basically a full-sized onesie that is a comfortable pair of sweats on the bottom and a more business-like dress shirt on top. You’ve heard of the Zoot suit, this is the ultimate Zoom suit. Check it out at: WorkWonnies.com