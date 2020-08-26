“Home Improvement” stars reunite for new show

(WTAJ/CNN) Two of the stars of “Home Improvement” are reuniting for a new show!

Tim Allen and Richard Karn are teaming up for a 10-episode competition series with the working title “Assembly Required.” It will air on History — formerly known as the History Channel — sometime next year.

The show will feature builders from the across the U.S. trying to fix and improve upon everyday household items in desperate need of repair.

Allen and Karn will be executive producers, with Allen starring and Karn hosting.

The pair hosted the fictional “Tool Time” show on the ABC hit “Home Improvement,” which ran for eight seasons in the ’90’s.