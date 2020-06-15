Holy Guacamole! Woman has maternity shoot at Chipotle

Jordan-Leigh Beal loves Chipotle so much that’s where she had her pregnancy photos taken!

Dressed in vibrant red, with a rose halo, she and her photographer hit the Chipotle in Lake Mary, FL — but not to eat, to capture her baby bump.

Beal says she suffers from Hyperemesis Gravidarum, a pregnancy condition that makes it hard to keep food down due to extreme nausea. The mom-to-be says Chipotle has been her “safe food” throughout her pregnancy.

She says “It has been my saving grace, and I couldn’t think of a better place to do my photos.”

