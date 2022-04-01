DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Artist and Filmmaker Adam Jay Crawford to hear about an event happening Sunday, April 3, 2022, entitled “Colosseum: The fight for Mental Health.”



“Colosseum” is a short film written by Crawford about “two basketball players inadvertently becoming the answer to a pastor’s prayer for community healing following a racial hate crime on a basketball court.” The script alone has won 10 International Awards so far in cities such as Rome, Singapore, India, New York City, and Los Angeles.



On Sunday, April 3rd at 8 am, at the Launchbox Event Center in DuBois, the cast will present

the script for “Colosseum” and speak about their own struggles with mental illness, including how their battles brought them together to work on the project.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.

Hollywood Stuntman and former WWE Wrestler Chris “J.P.” Hahn will also be speaking at the event.

For more information on the event head to “We Are Not Defeated” on Facebook or email colosseumfilm@gmail.com.