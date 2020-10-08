Hollidaysburg Fall Festival to help local non-profits

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Blair County, Pa. (WTAJ) — With Pumpkin Fest postponed for the year, local businesses in Blair County have come together for a festival to help local non-profits and school organizations.

Twenty non-profits will benefit from the festival that takes place on Saturday, Oct. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Hollidaysburg. Two festivals will be running at the same time, one outside of the U.S. Hotel and the other at the Phoenix Fire Company.

$100 sponsorships are still available and can be purchased by calling Don Delozier at the U.S. Hotel at 814-932-9898 or Stuckey Automotive.



The money gets dispersed between the 20 non-profits and school organizations including AMBUCS of Altoona, the American Legion Riders Chapter #516, American Rescue Workers, Blair Regional YMCA, the Central PA Humane Society, Cub Scouts Troop 332, Girls Night Out, the Hollidaysburg Tiger Pack Program, the Juniata Valley Gospel Church, the Phoenix Volunteer Fire Company, and Sideline Cancer, among others.