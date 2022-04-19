HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Founded for the 150th anniversary of Hollidaysburg, the Hollidaysburg Community Chorus entertains through a variety of selections. The chorus sings everything from Gospel, Country, Broadway, Classics, Folk, and many others. Now they are gearing up for their Spring Concert “Here, There and Everywhere.”

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner chats with Sandy Harteis, the Music Director of the Hollidaysburg Community Chorus about their shows on April 23rd and April 24th, including what attendees can expect.

“It’s a great show with a great line-up of music — some very familiar music as well. The title is “Here, There and Everywhere. And really the basic theme is about a wanderer going through life the ups and downs as we all have challenges in our lives, and so the music reflects what that wanderer is thinking and feeling,” says Harteis.