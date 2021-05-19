Hollidaysburg Area Women’s Club hosting Drive-by Food Drive Event to help families in the 814

The Hollidaysburg Area Women’s Club is hosting a one day Drive-By Food Drive event on Saturday, May 22, 2021 from 9AM – 4PM. Studio 814’s Jordan Tracy chats with Kristi Biltz, the Food Drive Chairperson.

The organizationi is collecting non-perishable items for four organizations: the American Rescue Workers Food Pantry, Blair Senior Services, Tiger Back Pack Program and the Gloria Gates Memorial Foundation. The event will be held at Hollidaysburg Jr. High School parking lot.



The Hollidaysburg Area Women’s Club has been involved with a local food drive for over 17-years. This past year has been particularly hard on a lot of families in the 814, and the organization wants to help those in need.

GFWC Hollidaysburg Area Women’s Club was organized in 1936. The ladies have been involved in many community projects – Historic Hollidaysburg, Recreation Commission, the building of the Hollidaysburg YMCA, Canal Basin Park, Kids Kingdom playground at the Legion Park and contributions to many service projects in our community and internationally.