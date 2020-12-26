(WTAJ) — Did we just create the next big game show???

Jordan and Rebecca face off in a Holiday Song Showdown! Here are the rules:

Each round is 30 seconds.

Contestants take turns singing holiday songs for as long as they want. When they are done, they say “PASS.”

You have to AT LEAST complete a phrase in the song. Example, “Jingle bells, jingle bells, jingle all the way!”

Lyrics have to be correct and you can’t repeat songs! If you break this rule, you have to either try and get it right or sing another song!

The object of the game is to NOT be the person singing when the clock runs out. The person still singing when the clock stops loses, like hot potato!

Giving it a try? Let us know how it goes on Facebook!