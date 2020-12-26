Holiday crafts with Maker Studio!

(WTAJ) — Need something to keep the kiddos busy while sparking their creativity?

Sarah Baumbach from Maker Studio joined the show to demonstrate one of the crafts in her activity workbook. On Maker Studio’s website, there are downloadable activity books that include crafts, activities, book recommendations, recipes, and much more to engage creatively with your children.

On the show, Jordan attempts a gingerbread icing activity. If you do this craft at home, send up your pictures so we can compare to Jordan’s!