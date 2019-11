The UVA club is the United Veterans Association of Blair County. Under new management, the UVA, uses a portion of its proceeds to help local vets in the area.

Studio 814’s Jordan Tracy talks to Gene Kleiser from the UVA about their Holiday Craft and Vendor Show on Sunday November 10, 2019 from 12pm to 4pm.

There will be over 40 vendors. Suzy Metzler from A-door-able door decor is just one of many local businesses featured at the event.