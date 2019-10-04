“Hey! Those are my dogs!” Man finds lost dogs on adoption photo-shoot

MIAMI — They’re beautiful stray dogs, posing with stylish models for a photo-shoot with Ocean Drive Magazine to highlight pet adoption.

Ragnar’s 3 and Kloud is 11 months. They hopped the fence at home. “My babies! I lost them on Friday, Friday night,” explained Sandy “And I’ve been looking for them all weekend,” he said.

Sandy showed up after learning someone found them and dropped them off at Miami-Dade Animal Services.

“Yesterday I was posting flyers, I was posting fliers all over the neighborhood,” he explained. “And the guy found it tell me he brought them here yesterday at 1 p.m. so I came running and saw them,” he said still grinning from ear to ear.

After finding his fur kids at Miami-Dade Animal Services Sandy decided to get them microchipped.

That way if they get out again, a quick scan will get them home fast.