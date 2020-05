Carole Baskin seems to be basking in her newfound fame from the Netflix series Tiger King.

The founder of Big Cat Rescue is now selling her own cat-themed face masks.

Each mask has a whiskered cat smile along with Baskin’s tagline, “Hey all you cool cats and kittens.”

You can get it in black or leopard print.

They’re $11 each and the website says a portion of the proceeds will go to support first responders and big cats.

Baskin’s animal sanctuary in Tampa has been closed during the pandemic.