It’s only July but Hershey’s is already unveiling its bewitching treats for Halloween.



This year, the candy company has brewed some spooktacular creations including Cookies ‘n’ Crème Fangs, Vampire Kisses with a red strawberry-flavored creme inside, Witch’s brew Kit Kats with a crunchy, marshmallow-y concoction inside, and Reese’s franken-cups with a green creme.