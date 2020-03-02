Here fishy, fishy! Man reels in 37-pound lake trout!

A New Hampshire man has quite the story to tell after catching a monster lake trout.

Thomas Knight’s catch was was so big that it shattered a decades-old state record!

The previous record was 28 pounds set in 1958. Knight’s fish weighed at 37.65 pounds. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department confirmed the record, and said it’s the largest lake trout caught in all of New England.

Knight had the fish preserved via taxidermy. He’s renting it to a friend hang who’s hanging it in his restaurant for two years.