"Help A Hero" scholarships provide financial aid to veterans and service members

(WTAJ) — Sports Clips Haircuts and the Veterans of Foreign Wars are providing scholarships to veterans and service members who are preparing for civilian careers.

Recently, they’ve reached a landmark goal of $1 million raised for the program. The scholarships provide up to $5,000 of assistance per semester per recipient to help fund tuition costs and fees. Veterans and service members are eligible for the funds if they rank E-5 and below.

The application window is open now and more information can be found at vfw.org/scholarships or sportsclips.com/hero. You can also find information on how to donate to the cause at those websites.

February 07 2021


