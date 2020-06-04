Hello technology! Robots are now taking temperatures instead of people

In an effort to stop the spread of Coronavirus, Belgium is putting robots on the front line.

The robots speak more than 53 languages, can detect fevers, and even determine if people are wearing their face masks properly. The machines are becoming the first line of control in both hospitals and shops in Belgium.

The manager of one hospital says the robot can help the staff control the flow of 2,000 patients and visitors arriving at the hospital each day, a task he called challenging and time consuming.