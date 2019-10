A home for sale in Wappingers Falls, New York includes a replica of the President’s office.

According to realtor.com, the current owners bought the property in 2009 and then took 18 months to design and build the presidential office.

Allegedly, the husband wanted a downstairs man cave, and as a joke their architect suggested the Oval Office.



The house sits on more than 10 acres of land and includes a recording studio and an indoor saltwater pool. It costs $2.79 million.