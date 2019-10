More affectionately known as Nuke, this Kansas country singer and songwriter auditioned for American Idol in 2015, and now he's making his way through Central PA. \

He will perform at the Mapleton Legion at 9:30 p.m. on October 18, 2019 and at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday October 19, 2019 at the Lazy Dayz Riverfront Campground in Alexandria.