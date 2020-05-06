Hello, it’s me! Adele shocks fans with physical transformation

After a social media hiatus, Adele returned to Instagram with a bang. She thanked fans for the birthday wishes and also showed off her fabulous new look.

Fans are stunned by her physical transformation. The Grammy Award winner turned 32 yesterday, and her picture broke the internet.

One fan tweeted: “Adele really disappeared and then came back on Instagram and is already the number one trending topic.” Another points out “Adele’s transformation is a kind of reminder that you can achieve whatever you set your mind to.” Yet another fan said, “The internet will be shattered when she drops new music.”

Last year Adele announced that she and Simon Konecki had split after three years of marriage.