Heavy hitters to take the stage at “Netflix is a Joke” festival

Netflix says it will turn Los Angeles into the funniest place on earth – at least for a week.

The video streaming service will host a weeklong standup comedy festival there, featuring some of the biggest guns of the comedy world.

Among those taking the stage – David Letterman, Whoopi Goldberg, Dave Chapelle, Amy Schumer and Sarah Silverman.

The “Netflix is a Joke” fest will feature more than 100 shows at 20 different venues. Some of the shows will later air on Netflix and Sirius XM radio.

The festival kicks off on April 27, 2020 and will last until May 3, 2020.